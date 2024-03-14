Bills agree to sign receiver Curtis Samuel to 3-year deal, AP sources say

Leer en español Read in English

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people with direct knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills are adding another playmaker alongside Stefon Diggs by agreeing to sign receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because Samuel has yet to sign the contract. ESPN.com first reported the agreement. The 27-year-old Samuel has seven seasons of NFL experience after spending the past three in Washington. He topped 60 catches and 600 yards receiving in each of his past two seasons, while combining for 10 touchdowns.

