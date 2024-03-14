Ex-Packer Aaron Jones gets a fresh start as the Vikings enter their post-Kirk Cousins era

By Dave Campbell, Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:09 p.m.

 
EAGAN, Minn. — Aaron Jones was fully part of the NFL's fast-moving business this week. The eighth-year running back was released by the Green Bay Packers and picked up by the rival Vikings the following day. Jones avoided dropping any hint of bitterness toward his former team and kept his focus on Minnesota while raving about how the organization had treated him and his family upon arrival. The Vikings themselves are starting fresh after the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he believes the team is on the right path at the position despite his preference to keep Cousins.

Dave Campbell

