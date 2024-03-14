Emma Hayes says player-to-player relationships on teams 'inappropriate' because hard to manage

LONDON — Incoming U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes says player-to-player relationships on teams are "inappropriate" because they present extra challenges to manage though she acknowledged that "we're dealing with human beings." Hayes is finishing out the season as manager of Chelsea in the Women's Super League and is expected to make her debut leading the national team in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June. Hayes spoke at a press conference Thursday.

