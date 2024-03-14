Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women beat Lamar 68-61 in Southland championship, make first trip to NCAAs

Leer en español Read in English

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Paige Allen scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Lamar 68-61 on Thursday in the Southland Conference title game to earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament. Alecia Westbrook added 17 points and Mireia Aguado 11 for the second-seeded Islanders. Sabria Dean scored 19 points for top seed Lamar, which came in on a 14-game winning streak, including two victories over the Islanders. Conference player of the year Akasha Davis was held to just two points in the first half but finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds

