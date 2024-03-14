Clippers' Harden, Bulls' White sidelined; Leonard available for Los Angeles

Leer en español Read in English

CHICAGO — The Clippers and Bulls were missing key players Thursday, with Los Angeles' James Harden out with a strained left shoulder and Chicago's Coby White sidelined because of a sore right hip. Kawhi Leonard was available for the Clippers after leaving Tuesday's loss to Minnesota because of back spasms. Harden had played in 59 consecutive games since arriving from Philadelphia on Nov. 1. As for Leonard, coach Tyronn Lue wasn't sure if he would be on a minutes restriction. The Bulls were breathing a little easier after imaging showed White was not seriously injured. He is day to day after Pascal Siakam blocked his layup and landed on him near the end of regulation in Chicago's overtime win at Indiana on Wednesday.

