Devin Singletary shrugs off comparisons to Saquon Barkley after joining the Giants

By Tom Canavan, Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 5:59 p.m.

 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Devin Singletary is not worried about being compared to Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants agreed to a contract with Singletary this week, shortly after Barkley reached a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Singletary was introduced Thursday, and he says all he can do is be himself. But he and Barkley have many similarities. Both are versatile runners who can catch the ball out of the backfield. They even wear the same uniform number — 26. Singletary previously played in Buffalo for Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

