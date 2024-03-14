Former Philadelphia Eagles free agents try to give Chicago Bears direction on both sides of the ball

Leer en español Read in English

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — D'Andre Swift is focused on doing his job in his first season with the Chicago Bears. The running back likes Justin Fields, but the team's quarterback situation is outside of his control. Swift and safety Kevin Byard have been formally introduced as two of the team's new free agent additions. The Bears also announced they had agreed to a one-year contract with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, pending a physical. There has been no word just yet on Fields, who made 38 starts in his first three seasons with the team. Chicago is expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

