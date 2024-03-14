Marcus Mariota joins the Commanders ready to play or mentor a young QB

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 5:37 p.m.

 
Marcus Mariota is ready to play quarterback for the Washington Commanders if called upon and also serve as a mentor if they draft their QB of the future. After signing a one-year contract, Mariota said his NFL career of starting, being benched, being cut and serving as a backup has prepared him for this opportunity. It also helps that Mariota was the second pick in the draft nearly a decade ago. The Commanders have the No. 2 pick and could select LSU's Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye if Chicago takes USC's Caleb Williams first as expected.

