Justin Hutson steps down as coach at Fresno State after loss in Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS — Justin Hutson stepped down as coach of Fresno State on Thursday after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the Mountain West Conference tournament. Hutson's contract was set to expire on April 30, and the school did not extend it before the season. The 52-year-old didn't win the MWC tournament championship in his six-year tenure and never led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Hutson, hired in 2018 after a successful run as an assistant coach at San Diego State and UNLV, had two 23-win seasons with Fresno State, including his first year with the team. He finished with a 92-94 record with the Bulldogs.

