Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew share their excitement to join the Raiders

By W.g. Ramirez, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 7:37 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 4:49 p.m.

 
HENDERSON, Nev. — Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew are both excited to be in Las Vegas. Wilkins, a star defensive tackle, agreed this week to a four-year, $110 million contract with Las Vegas. Minshew agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal in hopes he can compete to become the Raiders' starting quarterback. Wilkins says he's excited about playing in Las Vegas for coach Antonio Pierce and alongside star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Minshew joins Aidan O'Connell in the Raiders' quarterback room, although the team could still look to add another passer.

