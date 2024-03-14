Tino Martinez, Howard Johnson, Anne Gregory-O'Connell honored with Thurman Munson Awards

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 4:55 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 4:28 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Former Yankee Tino Martinez, former Met Howard Johnson and Fordham women's basketball career scoring and rebounding leader Anne Gregory-O'Connell were honored with Thurman Munson Awards at the AHRC New York City Foundation's annual dinner. Martinez won four World Series titles with the Yankees from 1996-2001. Johnson won a World Series title with the 1986 Mets. Gregory-O'Connell scored 2,584 points with 1,999 rebounds from 1976-80 and also is the Rams' career leader in blocked shots with 200.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  