Panthers agree on 2-year deal with linebacker D.J. Wonnum

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 4:24 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have filled a major void, agreeing to a two-year contract with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, according to the player's agent Deiric Johnson. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. The Panthers were in need of a few pass rushers after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and losing Frankie Luvu to Washington and Yetur Gross-Matos to San Francisco in free agency. Wonnum has spent all four seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, starting half of the 62 games he's played in, including 14 last season. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Wonnum has 171 tackles and 23 sacks during his career. He had eight sacks last season.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Steve Reed

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  