Dennis Leblanc, longtime Nebraska staff member, named interim AD following Trev Alberts' departure

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska executive athletic director for academics Dennis Leblanc has been named interim athletic director as the school begins its search for a successor to Trev Alberts. Leblanc has been on the athletic department staff since 1983 and has served in his current role since 2015. Interim president Chris Kabourek said he is initiating a national search for a permanent successor to Alberts, who announced on Wednesday that he had accepted the athletic director's job at Texas A&M.

