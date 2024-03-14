Barkley jukes tampering accusations, regrets social media feud after leaving Giants for Eagles

By Dan Gelston, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 7:06 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:59 p.m.

 
Leer en español

PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley had a busy first week with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed, leaving the rival New York Giants after six seasons. Barkley also denied that the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman pitched him directly to join the team. The NFL is reviewing if the Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window. The Eagles have denied the claims. Barkley also said he could have played it cool on social media instead of engaging in a feud with retired New York Giants great Tiki Barber.

