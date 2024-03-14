Former Patriots starter Mac Jones embracing a move home and a backup role with the Jaguars

By Mark Long, Associated Press | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:55 p.m.

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mac Jones is embracing a return to his hometown after a dismal season in New England that cost him his starting job and put his long-term future in the league in doubt. The former Alabama quarterback and 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft isn't quite at the point where he's planning to move back in with his parents in Jacksonville. But he's ready for a fresh start with the Jaguars he hopes "can get the train back on the tracks and get it moving in the right direction." The Patriots traded Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in next month's draft.

Mark Long

