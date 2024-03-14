CTE confirmed after death of New Zealand professional rugby player

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand professional rugby player who died last year was suffering from a brain injury likely connected to repeated blows to the head. Billy Guyton's brain was donated by his family to the Human Brain Bank at the Auckland Neurological Foundation for examination It showed signs of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He died last May at age 33. Guyton was a scrumhalf for the New Zealand Maori team and played Super Rugby for the Auckland-based Blues, the Christchurch-based Crusaders and Wellington-based Hurricanes.

