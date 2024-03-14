Murray-Boyles scores 24 as No. 15 South Carolina beats Arkansas 80-66 at SEC Tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 24 points and No. 15 South Carolina beat Arkansas 80-66 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. South Carolina took control of a back-and-forth game with a 16-0 run spanning halftime to put the Gamecocks into Friday's quarterfinals against No. 12 Auburn. The fifth-seeded Gamecocks gave AP SEC coach of the year Lamont Paris his first conference tourney win, and they tied the 2017 Final Four team for most wins in program history. Khalif Battle led 12th-seeded Arkansas with 20 points.

