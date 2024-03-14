No. 1 Houston shuts down TCU in 60-45 victory in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 4:08 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:37 p.m.

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Top-ranked Houston relied on its defense to shut down TCU in a 60-45 victory in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points and Jamal Shead scored 12, but it was their defense that held the Horned Frogs without a point for nearly 10 minutes to start the game. Micah Peavy wound up leading the Horned Frogs with 13 points. Top scorer Emanuel Miller was held to three points on 1-for-10 shooting. Houston advanced to the semifinals and will play No. 25 Texas Tech on Friday night for a spot in the championship game.

