Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev. Sinner goes to 16-0 to reach Indian Wells semifinals

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 8:33 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:28 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz survived a swam of bees and beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The bees caused a nearly two-hour delay while a worker vacuumed the pests off an overhead camera and sprayed around the seats and courtside walls. Jannik Sinner beat Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 and is now 16-0 this year. Sinner's streak includes the Australian Open title he won in January. He's won 21 of his last 22 sets. On the women's side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year when Caroline Wozniacki retired with a foot issue.

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  