Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev. Sinner goes to 16-0 to reach Indian Wells semifinals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz survived a swam of bees and beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The bees caused a nearly two-hour delay while a worker vacuumed the pests off an overhead camera and sprayed around the seats and courtside walls. Jannik Sinner beat Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 and is now 16-0 this year. Sinner's streak includes the Australian Open title he won in January. He's won 21 of his last 22 sets. On the women's side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year when Caroline Wozniacki retired with a foot issue.

