Leggett scores season-high 30 points to lead Pitt over Wake Forest 81-69 in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — Ishmael Leggett scored 19 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Pittsburgh turned away Wake Forest 81-69 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Friday, the fourth-seeded Panthers (22-10) will face top seed and No. 4-ranked North Carolina. Leggett was 11-of-18 shooting, repeatedly driving hard to the hoop, and collected eight rebounds and five steals. Blake Hinson hit four 3-pointers and added 20 points with Jaland Lowe adding 11 points and five assists. Cameron Hildreth led the fifth-seeded Demon Deacons (20-13) with 23 points. Hunter Sallis added 15 points, Andrew Carr 13 and Efton Reid III 12.

