Jury trial scheduled for Idaho man accused of killing family

A trial has been scheduled for Jeremy Best, who is accused of murdering his wife, his young son and unborn child. (Bonneville County Idaho Jail)

VICTOR, Idaho — A trial has been scheduled for Jeremy Best, who is accused of murdering his wife, his young son and the child his wife carried.

During a Zoom hearing on Thursday, 7th District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. scheduled a "number of weeks" for a jury trial on Sept. 15, 2025, in Teton County, Idaho.

Best, 48, of Victor, appeared on Zoom from the Bonneville County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since Dec. 2, 2023.

He was indicted by a grand jury in Teton County on Dec. 18, 2023, for three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime. He is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall, her unborn baby, and their 10-month-old son, Zeke.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 3.

On Feb. 28, Teton County prosecutor Bailey Smith filed a notice saying she intends to seek the death penalty against Best.

The next court proceeding is scheduled to be a pretrial conference on Aug. 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

On Nov. 30, Best was seen naked in Swan Valley General store around noon, about 30 minutes from Victor. Police were called, and he was taken in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was discharged that same afternoon.

Kali Randall and Zeke Best (Photo: Family photo)

The next day, Kali Randall and her unborn baby were found dead in Victor at the Best home. An Amber Alert was then issued for 10-month-old Zeke, whom police believed had been taken by Best.

On Dec. 2, Best was found in a sleeping bag on the side of the road in Bonneville County by a group of hunters and arrested. Zeke was found dead nearby.

