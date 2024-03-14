Maryland lawmakers consider new plan to rebuild Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness

By Brian Witte, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:20 p.m.

 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new plan to rebuild Baltimore's storied but deteriorating Pimlico Race Course is making a late charge down the stretch of Maryland's legislative session. The measure released Thursday would use $400 million in state bonds to rebuild the home of the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. Under the plan, the Preakness would take place at Pimlico this year and next. It would then relocate to Laurel Park for a year, before returning to Pimlico in 2027. The plan calls for transferring Pimlico from the Stronach Group, which is the current owner of Pimlico and Laurel Park, to the Maryland Racing Authority.

Brian Witte

