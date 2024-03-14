The Cowboys have annoyed fans with another slow start to free agency. They trust their approach

ARLINGTON, Texas — Another quiet start to free agency for the Dallas Cowboys isn't sitting well with fans. It's particularly true after yet another postseason flop. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones is steadfast in communicating the organization's belief in avoiding big-money deals for free agents. The Cowboys have made two smaller moves by re-signing cornerback Jourdan Lewis and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin. Dallas was the last team in the NFL to add a free agent from elsewhere. Eric Kendricks has agreed to terms after the linebacker initially pledged to sign with San Francisco.

