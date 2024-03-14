Crowl, Blackwell make 7 of Wisconsin's season-high 16 3s in 87-56 win over Maryland in Big Ten

Leer en español Read in English

MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman John Blackwell scored 18 points, Steven Crowl added 17 points, and the pair made seven of Wisconsin's season-high 16 3-pointers in an 87-56 rout of Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Northwestern on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Badgers beat the Wildcats 71-63 on Jan. 13 in the lone regular-season meeting. Wisconsin dominated the first half, hitting 10 3-pointers — in just 13 attempts — to build a 47-26 lead. It tied the Badgers' second-most makes from 3-point range this season — in full-length games. Wisconsin made its first six 3-pointers and, after a miss, Blackwell added another to make it 31-15 with nine minutes left. Blackwell made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 14 points.

