Rick Pitino leads St. John's to 91-72 victory over Seton Hall in return to Big East Tournament

By Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 3:01 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — Rick Pitino returned to the Big East Tournament for the first time in 11 years and led fifth-seeded St. John's to a 91-72 victory over fourth-seeded Seton Hall. The Red Storm will face top-seeded and No. 2 UConn Friday at Madison Square Garden in their first Big East semifinal appearance since 2000 — which was also the last time St. John's won the tournament. The Red Storm has won six straight since Pitino went off them after they blew a 19-point lead against Seton Hall on Feb. 18. RJ Luis Jr., led the Johnnies with 18 points. Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points for Seton Hall.

