NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract, AP sources say

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - March 15, 2024 at 12:51 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 2:58 p.m.

 
Leer en español

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract. That's according to two people with knowledge of the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the settlement is not being made public. Chicago cut ties with Perry in late November, saying he violated his standard player contract and team workplace policies. The 38-year-old winger is back playing with the Edmonton Oilers.

NHLNational Sports
Stephen Whyno

