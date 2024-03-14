Vanderbilt fires coach Jerry Stackhouse after 5 seasons and a 70-92 record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has fired coach Jerry Stackhouse after a big drop-off in his fifth season with the Commodores. The team had a 9-23 record and fans showed their apathy by staying away from historic Memorial Gym. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the decision on Stackhouse. Vanderbilt had signed Stackhouse to a contract extension in October 2022. He leaves with a 70-92 record at Vanderbilt and 28-60 in the Southeastern Conference. The Commodores reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals last year and then reached the NIT quarterfinals before losing on their home court to UAB.

