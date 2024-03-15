Community rallies behind St. George woman who discovered pregnancy after cancer diagnosis

By Jessi Bang, St. George News | Posted - March 15, 2024 at 7:41 a.m.

 
Miles and Madison Thornton, seen in this undated photo, are receiving support from the community after she learned during a cancer treatment that she was pregnant.

Miles and Madison Thornton, seen in this undated photo, are receiving support from the community after she learned during a cancer treatment that she was pregnant. (April Sevy)

Leer en español

ST. GEORGE — Amid the chaos of battling cancer, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of unexpected news — Madison Thornton was pregnant. Yet, this glimmer of joy is tinged with apprehension as treatments meant to save her life threaten the fragile life growing within her.

Accompanied by her husband Miles Thornton, parents Dave and Kris Schwiermann and April Sevy, Madison recounted the moment her world shifted irrevocably, her voice trembling as she spoke.

"The way I found out about the cancer and then the pregnancy has … been really hard emotionally," she said. "I basically found out I had cancer over the phone."

Upon being assigned an oncologist, Madison Thornton, 25, of St. George, was provided with a nurse navigator who serves as the intermediary between her and the doctor. Her nurse navigator pushed her to come in for an appointment the following day, but Madison insisted she couldn't drop her work responsibilities to make that happen.

Jessi Bang

