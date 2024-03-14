Seahawks acquiring QB Sam Howell in a trade with the Commanders

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 4:51 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 2:33 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks. The deal announced by the teams is pending a physical. Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders. All of the picks involved are in this year's draft. Howell started all 17 games last season for the Commanders and led the NFL with 21 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 65 times. Washington signed veteran backup Marcus Mariota and could draft its QB of the future with the No. 2 pick.

