Dolphins signing veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller to 2-year deal, AP source says

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal worth $16.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn't been finalized. Fuller spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders. That was his second stint with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2016. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2019 after being dealt in the trade that sent former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports