Liverpool routs Sparta to reach Europa League quarterfinals. Late goals propel Leverkusen

By Karel Janicek, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 2:19 p.m.

 
Mohamed Salah scored to help Liverpool demolish Sparta Prague 6-1 and march into the Europa League quarterfinals. Liverpool advances 11-2 on aggregate. AC Milan cruised past 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1 to make the next round. Milan advanced 7-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the last 16 tie 4-2 at San Siro a week ago. West Ham made the last eight by routing Freiburg 5-0 at London Stadium. The Hammers reversed the first leg 1-0 defeat. Leverkusen scored twice in stoppage time for a comeback victory to advance. Marseille, Benfica, Roma and Atalanta also made the next round.

