NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves spring lineup after knee injury scare

NORTH PORT, Fla. — National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. has returned to the Atlanta Braves' spring training lineup, two weeks before opening day. Acuña batted leadoff and filled the designated hitter spot against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went hitless in three at-bats, with two strikeouts, before he was lifted for a pinch hitter. Acuña played for the first time since feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right knee after a rundown during a Feb. 29 game against Minnesota. Acuña is stepping up his baseball activities in preparation for the regular season opener at Philadelphia on March 28.

