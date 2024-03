Leer en español Read in English

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ezra Ausar scored 28 points to lead the East Carolina Pirates and RJ Felton sealed the victory with a layup with 34 seconds left as the Pirates knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 84-79 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

