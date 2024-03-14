Hubbard leads Mississippi State to 70-60 win over LSU in SEC Tournament's second round

Leer en español Read in English

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Hubbard scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half when he helped Mississippi State pull away late and beat LSU 70-60 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak that ended their regular season and will face top seed and No. 5-ranked Tennessee in Friday's quarterfinals. Hubbard was only 6-of-16 shooting but made 9 of 10 free throws. Dashawn Davis added 12 points. Tolu Smith grabbed 13 rebounds and D.J. Jeffries had 11 boards as the Bulldogs outrebounded the Tigers 24-12 in the second half, reversing the first-half totals. Trae Hannibal scored 18 points for the Tigers.

