Mavs star Luka Doncic won't play against Thunder a night after leaving game with hamstring soreness

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic won't play in Oklahoma City a night after leaving a win over Golden State with hamstring soreness. Doncic's seven-game streak of triple-doubles ended with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Warriors. The NBA scoring leader exited midway through the fourth quarter with the left hamstring issue. The absence of Doncic on Thursday night will end a 17-game run with co-star Kyrie Irving. It's by far the longest since the Mavs acquired Irving in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn in February 2023.

×

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics NBA National Sports