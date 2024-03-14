OF Adam Duvall returns for another stint with Braves. He will platoon with Jarred Kelenic

ATLANTA — Adam Duvall is returning for his third stint with the Atlanta Braves, who have signed the slugging outfielder to a $3 million deal for the 2024 season. The 35-year-old Duvall is expected to platoon in left field with newcomer Jarred Kelenic, who has struggled in spring training after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners. Kelenic had just three hits in 34 at-bats through Wednesday, with three RBIs, one stolen base and nine strikeouts. With it becoming apparent that the left-handed hitter couldn't handle the job on a regular basis, the Braves found a solid right-handed option in Duvall. He has 21 homers and 58 RBIs in just 92 games last season with Boston.

