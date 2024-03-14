Michael Kopech to pitch out of bullpen rather than Chicago White Sox starting rotation

March 14, 2024

 
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Hard-throwing Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech will pitch out of the bullpen instead of the starting rotation, another disappointing development in a career that hasn't lived up to expectations. Kopech says: "It's not my first choice where I want to be. I like starting, but I've had success in that role." The announcement about Kopech came one day after Chicago traded ace Dylan Cease to San Diego for reliever Steven Wilson and three prospects: right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala.

