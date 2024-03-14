Hoggard, Walker lead a late charge as Michigan State beats Minnesota 77-67 in Big Ten Tournament

Leer en español Read in English

MINNEAPOLIS — A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Tyson Walker added 15 points and No. 8 seed Michigan State beat No. 9 seed Minnesota 77-67 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Michigan State (19-13) advances to play top-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Spartans dropped an 80-74 contest at then-No. 2 Purdue on March 2 in the only regular-season meeting. Michigan State went on a 15-2 run over a five-minute stretch to pull away from Minnesota in the second half. Malik Hall made his second field goal of the game with 11:53 left and he completed the three-point play to give Michigan State a 50-49 lead. Hall added a layup with 7:25 left to cap the run for a 59-51 lead.

