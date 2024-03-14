No. 2 UConn dominates 2nd half, opens postseason by routing Xavier 87-60 in Big East quarterfinal

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan each had 13 points and seven rebounds and No. 2 UConn blitzed Xavier in the second half, opening the postseason with an 87-60 blowout in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer both scored 12 in a balanced performance by the top-seeded Huskies, who have won five straight games and 19 of 20. The defending national champions will play No. 5 seed St. John's in the first semifinal Friday evening at Madison Square Garden.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports