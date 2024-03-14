Utah Muslims mark Ramadan as ongoing war in Gaza weighs heavy for many

The Emerald Project is helping with a planned Ramadan dinner, or iftar, to help families in need in Lebanon on Friday. The photo shows group members at a Dec. 8, 2023, event in Sandy called to show support for Palestinians. (Emerald Project)

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Marking Ramadan for many in Utah's Muslim community will carry extra weight this year, coming in the shadow of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims and a period for spiritual reflection, is also typically a time for happiness and celebration, said Salma Djalal with the Emerald Project, a nonprofit group focused on serving the Muslim youth of Utah.

The Israel-Hamas war and resulting violence in Gaza casts a shadow on activities, though, "because our brothers and sisters in Gaza don't have that," she said. "It kind of adds an extra layer of compassion and sympathy."

Likewise, Zeynep Kariparduc, who's also Muslim, said conflicts like the war in Gaza serve to deepen the significance of Ramadan, which began Sunday evening and goes until April 9. She's a board member of the Emerald Hills Institute, a Utah organization that promotes dialogue between those of varied faiths and cultures.

"Because this is a special time period for Muslims in Gaza, they should be able to observe their holy time in peace and serenity. For us who are outside of the conflict zone, Ramadan will be a time for deeper reflection, empathy, charity and prayers for the permanent cease-fire," she said.

The Emerald Project is helping with a planned Ramadan dinner, or iftar, to help families in need in Lebanon on Friday. The photo shows group members at a Dec. 8, 2023, event in Sandy called to show support for Palestinians in light of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Photo: Emerald Project)

The Israel-Hamas war, sparked by the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas from Gaza into neighboring Israel, has prompted calls for a cease-fire by many Muslims across Utah and beyond. Hamas is a Gaza-based terrorist organization, according to the U.S. State Department, that the Associated Press says has called for the annihilation of Israel. Israel's subsequent military incursions into Gaza, however, have led to the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the administration of President Joe Biden, prompting outrage among many Muslims and others.

The Middle Eastern violence has prompted numerous calls for a cease-fire to the violence by backers of the Palestinian community in Salt Lake City and some public protesting. Emerald Project members have been "very active" in calling for Israel to halt hostilities in Gaza, Djalal said. The Utah Muslim Civic League has pressed Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to join in the calls for a cease-fire while advocates for Palestine have spoken out at numerous Salt Lake City Council meetings to press city officials to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire.

Now, the ripple effects are also being felt as Muslims mark Ramadan. "People have been mentioning Gaza in their day-to-day prayers," Djalal said.

Still, Djalal and Kariparduc say Ramadan activities, more broadly, are focused on bolstering the sense of community among Muslims and their individual faith journeys. Utah is home to some 60,000 Muslims, Kariparduc estimates, and 14 mosques.

"Ramadan is a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and increased devotion to worship. During Ramadan we aim to become closer to God and more conscious and charitable about helping those who are less fortunate than us," Kariparduc said.

Muslims will typically gather for Friday prayer year-round, but Ramadan, perhaps, aids in creating even more of a sense of community, as described by Djalal. "It's kind of the one time when everybody's able to focus in on the faith all together," she said.

One of the key elements of Ramadan is fasting. Muslims abstain from food or drink from sunup to sundown each day, breaking the fast with family, friends, neighbors and others each evening, sometimes in celebratory fashion.

Read more:

Multicultural Utah Looking for more news about the different cultures that call Utah home? Visit our Multicultural Utah section for more stories, events and features.

"By fasting, Muslims demonstrate their obedience and submission to the commandments of Allah. Fasting is considered a means of spiritual purification, allowing Muslims to cleanse their souls from impurities and sins," Kariparduc said. Special nightly prayers are also part of Ramadan along with an increased focus on providing charity to help those in need.

Events open to the broader community are planned as part of some of the varied Ramadan-related activities in Utah. The Emerald Hills Institute is hosting an interfaith Ramadan dinner in Salt Lake City on Saturday that's free and open to the public. Likewise, Hope Humanitarian, teaming with the Emerald Project and the Utah Muslim Civic League, among others, is holding a Ramadan "unity" dinner on Friday in Sandy. The event, now sold out, is meant to aid families in need in Lebanon.

The West Jordan-based Utah Islamic Center is hosting a fundraiser in Sandy on Saturday for its youth programs. The Ramadan dinner, or iftar, will feature U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, according to her bio.

×

Related stories

Most recent Religion stories