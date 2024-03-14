Ears ringing? It could be a sign of a more serious health problem

Leer en español Read in English

When some people lose a limb, they can experience phantom limb syndrome, or pain in that limb they lost. Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, is a similar phenomenon where there is damage in the auditory system. The ringing is your brain's way of alerting you that something is wrong.

Symptoms of tinnitus can vary from person to person and no two people experience it exactly the same way, which can make diagnosis and treatment difficult. One study on PubMed Central found that tinnitus prevalence ranges anywhere from 5.2% to 45% of the population.

Many people don't even notice that they have it — but it's far from being a mere nuisance.

"Tinnitus or phantom sounds are the direct result of your nerves breaking down from your ear to brain," Dr. Keith N. Darrow, a neuroscientist and clinical audiologist, explains. If left untreated, this condition can lead to much more serious problems, including hearing loss, loss of balance and even dementia. Although there's no cure, there are effective treatment options available to significantly reduce — or even eliminate — your symptoms.

One successful case study

Steve Ruesch is a Utah resident and one of the many people who's found relief through Darrow's method of treatment. Like most people, Ruesch's tinnitus started out fairly mild. He only noticed ringing in his ears late at night or when things were particularly quiet. But over time, the condition worsened to a point where it started to interfere with his life.

"I was sick of the ringing in my head," Ruesch recalls. "I was losing sleep, was not productive at work, and I was becoming less tolerable to be around at home. I was so desperate that I tried the magic pills, but nothing seemed to work."

Then Ruesch visited his local Excellence in Audiology-certified clinic, Timpanogos Hearing — and that's when things started to change.

After meeting with Darrow's team for over an hour to discuss his experience, symptoms and personal goals, Ruesch learned that his tinnitus was the result of hearing damage. According to Darrow, this is the case for over 90% of all patients suffering from tinnitus.

"Damage to the ears – be it from age, noise or even medications – can compromise the neural connections from ear to brain and cause a significant increase in neural activity in higher brain centers, which the person then perceives as tinnitus," Darrow said.

Photo: Bangkoker/Shutterstock.com

The most effective form of treatment

When it comes to the best way to treat tinnitus, research over the past decade has been clear: Hearing aid technology is the key to success.

"We have discovered that the most effective way to treat tinnitus is to provide direct sound stimulation to the brain," Darrow said. He explained that this allows the brain to rewire and make long-term neural changes.

Ruesch learned that treatment for tinnitus wouldn't be an overnight fix. In fact, it could take up to six months. But the work and patience turned out to be worth it as he was among the 80% of patients who experienced direct relief from tinnitus.

Now living free from this condition entirely, he sleeps better, he's less anxious and stressed, and his hearing has improved. And he knows that keeping up with his treatment plan is crucial to maintain these results.

Seek treatment as soon as possible

For the best results, it's important to treat tinnitus as early as possible. If left untreated, tinnitus will only get worse and could impact other aspects of your life. Knowing how detrimental it can be — and how much better life is after treatment — Reusch is urging anyone and everyone with the condition to get help sooner rather than later.

"For anybody who's wondering if they should get treatment, specifically those who are suffering from tinnitus, I say do it," Ruesch said. "Don't wait. It will change your life."

For more information about tinnitus and to find a specialist near you, visit the Excellence in Audiology website or call 888-903-3482 today.

