Enjoy an Easter eggstravaganza, spring break and more at Mountain View Village

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Hop on over to Stearman Plaza near Cinemark to join the Easter Bunny for some hoppin-boppin fun with face painting, balloon twisters, character meet and greet, interactive games and more on March 28 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (weather permitting).

The holiday spirit has officially arrived, and you can participate with the whole family in the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt all month, now through March 30. Pick up your scavenger hunt checklist at Concierge Services, behind Lululemon during mall hours.

Once you have the list take a drive through Phase I starting at Harmons to find the five Easter eggs hiding. Then drive through Phase II near the Cinemark side and find the remaining five Easter eggs. When you have checked all the eggs off your list, return to the Concierge Services for a fun prize for the kiddos!

Photo: Mountain View Village

Looking for Easter basket goodies? Make a stop at HomeGoods, Teton Toys, or Harmons, TJ Maxx and more to find everything you need. The Village has so many specialty stores and fun finds you will be sure to make them smile on Easter morning.

Going away for Spring Break? Pick up your swimsuits at Janela Bay, your travel size beauty at Sephora and Ulta and some warm weather styles at Anthroplogie, Brandy Melville, Bohme and more!

Photo: Mountain View Village

Grab a bite

With delicious new options around every corner, both sides of The Village will make your tastebuds happy! Seoul Meat Korean Barbecue is now open and located next to Cinemark, offering an experience with a diverse menu. Houston Hot Chicken is also now open featuring heat in every dish, with sauce you will crave and a delicious coleslaw to cool you down!

Dining casually for a delicious lunch this Spring Break is easy at Kona Grill from burgers to pasta or enjoy the happy hour specials at this beautiful restaurant, and a patio with a view to come. They are a part of the STK Group, so you know the service, food and experience is first class.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Devil & Angel Desserts with mochi donuts, boba and so many flavors of Korean corn dogs! Sweet Rolled Tacos, where watching your dessert rolled up is part of the fun is also a great option. Sprinkles Cupcakes and Wanna Cinn featuring new flavors weekly. Pick up your Chip Cookies, try a frozen treat at Rita's Italian Ice or ice cream at Handles Ice Cream.

Up next to open is a new Thai spot, Baan Thai Cuisine & Bar, Firehouse Subs and Hero Hotpot.

Photo: Mountain View Village

Catch a movie this spring break

Cinemark's 14 screen theater features an XD auditorium for an ultra-immersive moviegoing experience and an expanded concession that perfectly enhances the movie fun. Catch the latest releases as they were meant to be watched, on the big screen including "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," "Kung Fu Panda 4," "Luca" and more.

Making spring break easy and fun

Entertain the kids and enjoy fun activities during spring break or anytime at The Village. Try to escape at Red Door Escape Room with new games now available, explore shopping for games and fun at home too with Teton Toys, Five Below, TJ Maxx.

Mountain View Village is home to a variety of entertainment options for the entire family in a beautiful, open air setting including X-Golf a first in Utah. With the most innovative and accurate golf simulator experience in the world, you can book a lesson with a PGA pro for you or the kids to improve your swing while enjoying delicious bites and beverages.

Take a break and get a mani/pedi at Anthony Vince Nail Spa or Polish Nail Bar. Book Fika Reflexology and enjoy the benefits accompanied by the best pampering methods that are group-friendly in a relaxing atmosphere.

Enjoy Spring Break at Mountain View Village with the whole family! Sign up for our newsletter at mountaiviewvillage.com to stay up to date with new store opening and events.

Want to be a part of the project, have an office or a business there, email kheglin@centercal.com.

Interested in being a part of our events as a sponsor or pop-up display? Email tmontoya@centercal.com.

For more event and store opening details, visit MoutainViewVillage.com.

Photo: Mountain View Village

×

Related topics Brandview