High winds could bring hazardous travel, power outages across parts of Utah

Vehicles on I-15 in Salt Lake City June 16, 2023. Strong downslope winds with gusts of 60 mph or more are expected north of Salt Lake County, particularly across I-15 between Bountiful and Brigham City. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BOUNTIFUL — After a storm system brought moisture to much of Utah earlier in the week, it is now bringing extreme wind to northern Utah.

Strong downslope winds with gusts of 60 mph or more are expected north of Salt Lake County, particularly across I-15 between Bountiful and Brigham City, according to an emergency alert issued Thursday by the Utah Department of Transportation.

The alert is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday.

Here is a model run for wind gusts from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Maximum gusts could be higher than these hour-by-hour numbers. Peak wind gusts will be Thursday night into Friday. #utwxpic.twitter.com/x735FHZR48 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 14, 2024

The department said it expects "hazardous" travel conditions for all high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers.

"These vehicles, in the affected area, on interstates and freeways are expected to be restricted by enforcement from the Utah Highway Patrol," it states.

High-profile vehicles are encouraged to exercise extreme caution while traveling, particularly in the following areas:

I-15 from Davis County to Tremonton

I-84

U.S. 89

U.S. 91 in Cache County

State Route 67, Legacy Parkway

State Route 177, West Davis Corridor

U.S. 6, Price to I-70

Rocky Mountain Power on Wednesday said the storm system and its downslope winds have the potential to cause outages, "including substantial damage to trees that could result in damage to Rocky Mountain Power lines."

The wind already caused a power outage at Farmington High School, according to an email sent to students and parents Thursday from the school's principal, Justin Whittaker.

"Fortunately, our WiFi is fully functional during an outage and the natural light in the building allows for a safe classroom environment. We will plan on finishing the school day as usual," Whittaker said in the email.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Willard Police Department warned residents of high-speed wind, urging them to be prepared.

"Please make sure emergency kits that you keep at your house are updated with items to keep you warm, emergency food, water, lighting and first aid in case of power outages and other emergencies," the post reads.

Elsewhere in northern Utah, the American Red Cross of Northern Utah canceled a town hall gathering in Weber County set to take place Thursday evening due to the wind.

"We strongly recommend Utahns in the path of this wind get home and stay home if possible," Sarah Martin, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross' Utah and Nevada Region, said in a statement. "High winds may move loose debris, down trees, damage property and cause power outages."

This story may be updated.

