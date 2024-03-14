South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris agrees to contract extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris says he has agreed to a contract extension that's expected to include a hefty raise after a program turnaround in his second season with South Carolina. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday that Paris' new deal is expected to be through 2029-30 and pay him more than $4 million a season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement still must be approved by the school's board of trustees. The trustees have set a meeting for Friday with the only item on the agenda, "Approval of Athletics Employment Contract."

