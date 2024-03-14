Lions extend the contracts of coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions went generations searching for a general manager and coach to lead them to success. The franchise finally found what it was looking for three years ago, hiring general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. The Lions don't want to look for new leaders anytime soon. They announced Thursday that they have extended the contracts of Holmes and Campbell through the 2027 season. The club also said former Lions linebacker Chris Spielman, a key staffer behind the scenes, was retained with a multi-year extension as special assistant.

