West-side coffee shop opens; operators hope it spurs more homegrown business development

Isaac Atencio, co-owner of Culture Coffee on Salt Lake City's west side, photographed Wednesday at the new locale. He and his partners hope their efforts spur more interest in small-business expansion in the area. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

SALT LAKE CITY — Selling coffee may be the main aim.

But in launching Culture Coffee on Salt Lake City's west side on March 2, the new business' operators have grander ambitions.

"We hope to just kind of pave the way for others (so they) see it's possible, doable," said Mike Tuiasoa, general manager at the new shop. "We'd really love to see more businesses on the west side."

Sure, there are businesses in the area of Salt Lake City west of the I-15 corridor, says Isaac Atencio, co-owner of Coffee Culture along with Eric Stone. But they're more "predatory" in nature — think rent-to-own furniture stores or check-cashing operations — or fast-food outlets.

Atencio, who's lived on the west side most of his life, has a vision of locally owned, community-oriented operations dotting the area, and when it seemed no one shared the vision, or that they were moving too slowly, he and his partners jumped into action.

"We got tired of seeing the same old things open up," he said. "If nobody was going to do it, we were going to be the people."

Culture Coffee baristas Izzy Lovato, left, and Paloma Jones on the job at the new west side locale on Wednesday. The new business' operators hope their efforts spur more interest in small-business expansion in the area. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Indeed, Tuiasoa said the decision to locate on the west side rather than busier, more commercial areas east of I-15 was deliberate. There are no brick-and-mortar coffee shops on the west side, giving Culture Coffee a potential niche. "As far as coffee goes, it's a desert. There's nothing on the west side. All of the coffee shops are on the east side," he said.

But beyond that, Tuiasoa said, the store operators wanted to do something "that would uplift the community," historically neglected, in some critics' view, by Salt Lake City's movers and shakers. They wanted to create a space where locals can congregate that reflects the demographics of the area. The west side is a diverse area, similar to the operators at the coffee shop — Tuiasoa is of Pacific Island descent, Atencio is Latino and Stone is Black.

"We've created something really special. A place that represents the west side and its beautiful diversity. I'm extremely proud to be a part of this," Tuiasoa said in a statement early this month announcing Culture Coffee's plans.

Atencio emphasizes their efforts aren't about revitalizing the west side. It's already a vibrant, thriving place with a strong sense of community.

"If you ask any west-side resident, whether they've been here long- or short-term, they will all agree the west side is Salt Lake's best-kept secret. This is about bringing in the resources and attractions that we've typically had to leave the neighborhood for," he said.

Culture Coffee owners Eric Stone, left, and Isaac Atencio, center, and Mike Tuiasoa, the locale's general manager, at its opening on March 2. The new business is located on Salt Lake City's west side. (Photo: Culture Coffee)

The response since Culture Coffee opened on March 2 has been positive. It's located at 285 N. 900 West, sharing a building with Salt Lake Barber Co., one of two barber shops in Salt Lake City also co-owned by Atencio and Stone. "Business has been booming. The community has really stepped up," said Tuiasoa.

Customers on a recent weekday gave the new locale high marks. A man who identified himself as Daddy Long Legz was sitting at the counter with a book and laptop open in front of him.

"I love it," he said, praising the vibe of the locale. "It's really important that we have spaces we are reflected in."

