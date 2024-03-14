Fergie time: Former Man United manager Alex Ferguson claims 2 winners in 40 minutes at Cheltenham

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 10:55 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:53 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHELTENHAM, England — It is Fergie time at the Cheltenham Festival. Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has claimed two winners in the space of 40 minutes for his first triumphs at the prestigious horse racing meeting. Monmiral, who Ferguson co-owns with John Hales, won the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle under jockey Harry Cobden at odds of 25-1. The Ferguson-Hales partnership was soon celebrating after the next race as Protektorat won the Ryanair Chase at 17-2. Ferguson retired from soccer management in 2013 after nearly 27 years in charge of United where he won 38 trophies to establish himself as one of the greatest ever coaches. He has long been a fan of horse racing.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  