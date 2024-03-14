Diaby recalled to France squad for Euro 2024 warmups against Germany and Chile

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps has recalled Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby for European Championship warmups against Germany and Chile. Diaby last played for the national team in Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March last year. He was selected ahead of emerging Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who has made a good impression in his first season with the club. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was included despite recently injuring the big toe on his left foot. World Cup runner-up France hosts Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.

