Tennessee's Dalton Knecht named AP's SEC player of year; South Carolina's Paris is coach of year

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht is the Southeastern Conference's Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year. The Northern Colorado transfer helped lead the fifth-ranked Volunteers to a Southeastern Conference championship, South Carolina's Lamont Paris was named coach of the year in voting by 14 reporters covering the SEC. Knecht and Auburn forward Johni Broome were both unanimous first-team picks. The other AP first-team All-SEC picks were Alabama guard Mark Sears, Mississippi State big man Tolu Smith, Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo and Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves.

