Madrid judge hears arguments for and against Super League

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — A Madrid judge has heard arguments for and against the Super League. The hearing comes less than three months after the European Union's top court said UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully to block the rebel competition. The Madrid court had asked the European Union to weigh in on whether the soccer governing bodies breached European law by allegedly abusing their market dominance. The European court said they did. The Spanish judge heard new arguments by the parties promoting and opposing the competition and is expected to make a ruling in a few weeks.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports