Madrid judge hears arguments for and against Super League

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 2:44 p.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:46 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — A Madrid judge has heard arguments for and against the Super League. The hearing comes less than three months after the European Union's top court said UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully to block the rebel competition. The Madrid court had asked the European Union to weigh in on whether the soccer governing bodies breached European law by allegedly abusing their market dominance. The European court said they did. The Spanish judge heard new arguments by the parties promoting and opposing the competition and is expected to make a ruling in a few weeks.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  